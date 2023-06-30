Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teen

French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in the streets of some French cities early on Friday morning as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation. Armoured police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the north-western Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teenage delivery driver, who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel. On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois. In Marseille, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city centre, regional authorities said. Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the protests, which have gripped the country three nights in a row. On Thursday, 100 people had been arrested by midnight, according to a national police spokesperson. The police officer accused of pulling the trigger on Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.