Fellow broadcasters and BBC staff call for unnamed presenter to come forward

Jeremy Vine and Piers Morgan are among the high-profile figures who have called for the unnamed presenter at the heart of the BBC scandal to come forward publicly for the good of his colleagues at the corporation. Fresh claims about the anonymous man emerged on Tuesday, following previous allegations over payments he had made for sexually explicit photos. The Sun newspaper’s front page on Wednesday also reported that a 23-year-old person has claimed the presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021. Posting online on Tuesday, Vine said the latest allegations would result in “yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues” at the BBC.