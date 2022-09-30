Damo gets reunited with Father Ted characters
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Damo gets reunited with Father Ted characters
Popular Videos
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Video shows car hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Cork
Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin
Watch MoreMore Videos
Ah, go on | Father Ted fans get nostalgic after clip of beloved priests reuniting goes viral
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
Headlines
elbow grease | WATCH: Belgian jockey sorry after two-month ban for dangerous elbow incident
Moors murders | Skull found amid search for body of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley victim missing since 1964
adorable | Dee Devlin pays sweet tribute to fiancé Conor McGregor and youngest son Rian
no show | Warrant issued for arrest of Ukrainian refugee author (47) who ‘tail-gated’ on Dublin flight
motor charges | Kinahan ‘foot soldier’ and Liam Byrne associate arrested for dangerous driving
insta love | Courteney Cox posts hilarious tribute to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid on their anniversary
Hot and heavy | Environmentalist slams ‘shameful’ use of outdoor heaters in pubs as winter comes
pio patrol | Pictured: Two women claim they snapped apparition of Italian saint Padre Pio at Limerick church
Drug bust | €700k of cannabis seized by Gardaí and man arrested in organised crime probe
video bankers | Inbetweeners star James Buckley makes £1 million by charging fans for videos
More Videos
Government could intervene in new year to help people’s finances, says Varadkar
Heaton-Harris and Coveney positive over restoration of powersharing talks at Stormont
Stormzy criticises use of diversity as a 'buzzword' as he wins AIM Award
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Driver has lucky escape after car overturns in Co Longford
Video shows Steven Gerrard with Liam Byrne
'Violaton' | Local councillor who was target of sexual harassment says Government ‘failed victims’
garda probe | Man (40s) arrested for ‘endangerment’ after van driven through gates of Sinn Fein TD’s home
tragic | Five-year-old boy on bike dies after being hit by van in Derry
CRIME WORLD | Episode 159: The arrest of Gerard Mackin and the secret Kinahan Cartel ledgers
pleased | Swansea boss expects Michael Obafemi to be in good frame of mind after Ireland stint
present pincher | Builder (35) stole candles from supermarket as a ‘surprise’ for his wife
tragedy | Tributes pour in for Irish-born soldier who died in England after being struck by car
cash demands | Revealed: Irish blackmailer who told victim ‘his people were not to be messed with’ is jailed
garda alert | Well-known criminal figures associated with Hutch gang turn up at the home of Jonathan Dowdall
tragic death | Inquest hears crash victim Paul Sheelan’s last words to his brother were: ‘I’m not going to make it’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed