Father of obese teenager found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence

Father of obese teenager found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence

Video Team

Alun Titford, 45, leaves court after being found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of his 16-year-old daughter Kaylea Titford. Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees of Dyfed Powys Police speaks following the verdict.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News