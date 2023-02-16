Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82

Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82

Fantastic Voyage star Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager and family have confirmed. The American actress and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC back-to-back in 1966, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.

