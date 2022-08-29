Fans queue for free pints at Aviva Stadium after card machines go down

Wi-Fi issues meant that staff were unable to process card payments for two hours during the Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska College football game.

Aviva Stadium fans attending a College Football game queue for free pints after card machines went down due to WiFi issues.

American football fans were treated to free food and drink at the Aviva Stadium yesterday due to issues with the venue’s payment system.

However, much to the delight of spectators attending the game, kiosks remained open, and food and drink were on the house.

Videos and photos from the event were shared on social media, showing the massive queues for free booze as some of the 40,000 fans hoped to get their hands on some goodies.

In a statement, the Aviva Stadium said the disturbance was a result of “technical issues” caused by their external payment provider, Sumup.

“Our team at Aviva Stadium were extremely quick to ensure that the fan experience was upheld and food and beverage kiosks were kept open serving customers for the entirety of this period,” they said.

“Payment systems resumed at 7.30pm and fans continued to enjoy the College football event. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this caused customers and would like to thank our employees at Aviva Stadium for the spirit they showed in keeping everything going.”

Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-28 to claim the College Football Classic on Saturday as both colleges played in Dublin for the first time.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen are the next big stateside university teams scheduled to visit the Aviva Stadium in 2023.