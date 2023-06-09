Fans enjoy the UEFA Champions Festival in Istanbul ahead of European showpiece

Fans attended the UEFA Champions Festival in Istanbul ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The four-day event offers supporters the chance to enjoy entertainment, live music and giveaways. Looking ahead to the game, both sets of fans agreed that Erling Haaland will be the difference-maker on the pitch.

