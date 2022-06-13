Family vows to appeal in Archie life-support treatment fight

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight says relatives aim to appeal after a High Court judge ruled that the youngster was dead. Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought that the youngster was 'brain-stem dead'. They said life-support treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.