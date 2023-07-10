Family under siege from drug addicts in Dublin

Family under siege from drug addicts in Dublin

Sathishaa Mohan

Daily hell for family surrounded by crack and heroin addicts 24/7. “We have harassment on the street, harassment in the playground, everywhere. We are begging for help for my kids," said Karol Wisniewski. He lives in the social housing accommodation managed by Focus Ireland off Capel Street with his partner Paulina Kepinska and their children Julia (7) and Sabina (4). They said addicts are injecting heroin and smoking heroin and crack day and night on his doorstep and said his family have been threatened and called “Polish rats” when they complained about the problem.

