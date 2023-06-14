Family of Barnaby Webber describe ‘complete devastation’ at ‘senseless murder

The family of Barnaby Webber who was killed during a deadly rampage in Nottingham have paid tribute to the teenager. They labelled the 19-year-old cricketer's death as a “senseless murder”. Mr Webber and fellow student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road – a known student area – at about 4am on Tuesday by an attacker who also killed a man in his 50s in Magdala Road.