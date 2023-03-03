Families react to 'devastating conclusion' that there was a 'real possibility' to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Richard Scorer, lawyer for 11 of the Manchester bombing victims' families, reflects on the findings of the final report of the lengthy public inquiry. The significant “missed opportunities” to take action that might have prevented the deadly Manchester Arena terror attack were laid out in the final report of the public inquiry into the atrocity. Sir John Saunders, chairman of the inquiry, in Volume III of his report, dealing with the radicalisation of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and the issue of ‘preventability’, said a security service officer should have acted more quickly after information came in, before Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing on May 22 2017. The report details two key pieces of information that came into MI5, the exact detail of which have not been made public for reasons of national security in the 207-page report released today.