Families of children lost in the Troubles tell their stories at Westminster

Sunday World Video Team

Relatives of children killed during the Troubles will tell their stories to MPs ahead of a vote on controversial legislation granting amnesty for crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict. The event has been organised by the Playhouse, an arts centre in Londonderry, and Jo Egan, a writer who conducted interviews and edited the testimonies. The narratives at Westminster will be a shortened adaptation of a version originally performed for the Playhouse theatre and Peacebuilding Academy in 2018. Interviews with Martin and Maria McGavigan and Mary and Sarah Feeney-Morrison.

