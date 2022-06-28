Families of children lost in the Troubles tell their stories at Westminster

Relatives of children killed during the Troubles will tell their stories to MPs ahead of a vote on controversial legislation granting amnesty for crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict. The event has been organised by the Playhouse, an arts centre in Londonderry, and Jo Egan, a writer who conducted interviews and edited the testimonies. The narratives at Westminster will be a shortened adaptation of a version originally performed for the Playhouse theatre and Peacebuilding Academy in 2018. Interviews with Martin and Maria McGavigan and Mary and Sarah Feeney-Morrison.