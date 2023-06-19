Families’ ‘disappointment’ as Croydon tram disaster driver cleared

Families have voiced their shock and disappointment after a driver was cleared over the Croydon tram disaster in which seven passengers were killed and 21 more were seriously injured. Alfred Dorris, 49, appeared visibly shaken when a jury at the Old Bailey acquitted him of failing to take “reasonable care” of the health and safety of himself and his 69 passengers on Tram 2551 in November 2016. The jury deliberated for less than two hours on Monday to reach its unanimous verdict following the prosecution brought by the Office of Road and Rail (ORR).