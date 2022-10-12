FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'
Footage emerged of the victorious squad singing the Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony after the game
Darragh KellySunday World Video Team
FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'
Popular Videos
Horsing Around | Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
Donegal man speaks about rescue efforts at scene of explosion in Creeslough that killed ten
Lunar tunes | Conor McGregor howls at the full moon in new video
Lucy Kennedy dips her toe into the waters of sex and fetish parties for her new Virgin Media series
Watch MoreMore Videos
Bum note | FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'
Donegal man speaks about rescue efforts at scene of explosion in Creeslough that killed ten
Funeral held for victim of Co Donegal petrol station blast
Lunar tunes | Conor McGregor howls at the full moon in new video
Headlines
no excuse | FAI apologises after Ireland players seen singing pro-IRA songs in wake of World Cup win
Bum note | FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'
Probe continues | Man (40s) released over Kerry funeral assault that led to death of Thomas Dooley
'No excuse' | Vera Pauw apologises after Ireland players sing IRA chant in post-match celebration
horrific attack | Irishwoman allegedly raped by Maddie suspect speaks of her ‘delight’ as he is charged
Blast probe | Gardaí and explosion experts to examine previous power and gas works at Creeslough site
CRIME WORLD | Episode 166: Just what evidence will Jonathan Dowdall reveal in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch?
'resisting calls' | NI Secretary of State ‘playing hard ball’ over prospects of pre-Christmas election
'malevolent' | Court hears nurse Lucy Letby was ‘poisoner at work’ in hospital where seven babies died
Maxine | Series about Soham killer’s partner Maxine Carr shot in Wicklow for 'sensitivity' reasons
More Videos
Journalist forced to take cover during Kyiv rocket attack
Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Shocking video shows playground on fire in Dublin
Horsing Around | Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
cut up | Video showing dummy being eviscerated by a tractor released by Dublin Fire Brigade
Baby blessing | Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child
'inappropriate' | Ex RTÉ newsreader withdraws unfair dismissal claim after drunken texts to colleague read out
tragic deaths | Baby found dead with his mother in Dublin may have died from insulin overdose
High-profile | Three celebrities accused of sex offences to appear in US courts this month
golden girls | Player ratings for Ireland’s women as they reach the 2023 World Cup finals
Gull-ible | Dublin councillor calls for ‘aggressive’ seagulls to be fed contraceptive pills
storm brewing | Andy Reid hits back at Jason McAteer after his snipes at Brian Kerr
history made | Glory night for Ireland's women as they qualify for the World Cup finals
missing notes | Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards leave Thierry Henry bemused with ‘Hey Jude’ rendition
RIP | Actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed