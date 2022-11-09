Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said it plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring of the tech giant. The cuts will reduce the size of the company’s workforce by about 13% and could mean as many as 650 job losses in the UK and around 400 in Ireland. Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts are “some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history”.