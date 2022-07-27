F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sunday World Video Team

Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to tighten his grip on a second world championship title. His win in France took him 63 points clear of his rival Charles Leclerc, who crashed while leading.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News