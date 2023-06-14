Eze reflects on journey to England call-up

Eze reflects on journey to England call-up

Eberechi Eze believes his injury nightmare two years ago gave him the platform for England recognition. The Crystal Palace midfielder is eyeing a senior debut after being included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News