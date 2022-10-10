Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Sunday World Video Team

Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities early on Monday, including the capital Kyiv, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the centre of the city and left dead and wounded, an emergency services spokesman told the Associated Press.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News