Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

Sunday World Video Team

The world’s first experimental Lego Brick Cafe has opened in Dublin. It provides an inspirational space giving adults the opportunity to experience and play with Lego bricks.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News