Excitement builds on Irish island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed

Excitement builds on Irish island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed

Video Team

Ahead of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, excitement is building on an island located off Ireland’s west coast where The Banshees Of Inisherin was partly filmed. Achill Island publican Josie McLoughlin is planning to host an Oscars night party in his bar, and has obtained two life-sized cut-outs of the film’s stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, for people to pose next to.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News