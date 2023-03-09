Excitement builds on Irish island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed

Ahead of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, excitement is building on an island located off Ireland’s west coast where The Banshees Of Inisherin was partly filmed. Achill Island publican Josie McLoughlin is planning to host an Oscars night party in his bar, and has obtained two life-sized cut-outs of the film’s stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, for people to pose next to.