Excitement builds on Achill Island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed
Achill Island publican Josie McLoughlin is planning to host an Oscars night party in his bar,
Video Team
Ahead of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, excitement is building on an island located off Ireland’s west coast where The Banshees Of Inisherin was partly filmed.
Achill Island publican Josie McLoughlin is planning to host an Oscars night party in his bar, and has obtained two life-sized cut-outs of the film’s stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, for people to pose next to.
Popular Videos
Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80
CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer
US TikToker made a major mistake when she drank Guinness straight from a bottle
Court dismisses appeal as Burkes forcibly removed from courtroom
Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
novax | Could Novak Djokovic be smuggled into America via boat?
'pack of animals' | Cllr Nial Ring and his son hospitalised after unprovoked ‘racist’ attack in London
twitter storm | Gary Lineker learns his fate after showdown talks with BBC chiefs
no deal? | Doubts emerge over Qatari bid for Manchester United amid Glazer stand-off
MOB SWOOP | 40 people charged after major crackdown on burglary gangs in north Dublin
no deal | Johnny Sexton comments on rumours he could take up role at Leinster
'Anguish and trauma' | HSE apologises to Clare family for baby’s ‘devastating’ stillbirth 16 years ago
Sneachta | Irish people share snow snaps from across the country amid freezing conditions
vile crime | Ohio woman admits to drowning gran (93) because she couldn’t afford nursing home
Après S-keane | Claudine Keane ‘another year younger’ as she celebrates in Courchevel ski resort
More Videos
Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy
PSNI release CCTV of car involved in shooting of detective in Omagh
Golden retriever munches on some snow in Aberdeenshire
Minister calls for Gary Lineker to be shown 'red card' amid migrants row
US TikToker made a major mistake when she drank Guinness straight from a bottle
Erik ten Hag sticking with Bruno Fernandes as captain despite Anfield debacle
Irish Goodbye star James Martin brings the house down at O'Brien's Irish Pub in Los Angeles
What has gone wrong for Antonio Conte at Tottenham as trophy drought continues
'it's over' | Professor Luke O’Neill says ‘global nightmare’ of Covid-19 pandemic is over
In the post | Over €223k worth of cannabis, khat and cocaine found in parcels from Europe
Legal warnings | Crackdown on ‘dodgy box’ TV streams underway in 12 counties
CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer
Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80
Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy
out of step | Ciara Kelly says politicians are not listening to parents on trans education in schools
Special Bon-d | David Letterman ‘still processing’ the song Bono and The Edge wrote for him
'Family life' | Miriam O’Callaghan lights a candle for her 8 kids every day
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed