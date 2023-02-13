Ex-Love Islanders take on lie detector test for second time

The recreation of the Love Island detector test ties in with a unique dating experience launched by TGI Fridays. This Valentine’s the original singles bar is trialling a new style of authentic dating by hooking its guests up to a ‘True Love Detector’ of which they invited Alex and Olivia to take part. The detector uses sensors that analyse the brain activity and measure six key emotions including ‘stressed’ and ‘focused’, allowing guests to see if their dates are being their most authentic selves. This comes after research commissioned by TGI Fridays showed that 59% of Brits usually feel they can’t be themselves on first dates, with the majority (57%) admitting this is from not wanting to be judged. And when it comes to honesty, the number of sexual partners (29%) and salary earnings (27%) are the top topics those looking for love feel compelled to hide on a first date. The research also revealed that men feel more uncomfortable asking their date how they feel about them (32%), than they are about sleeping with them (24%).