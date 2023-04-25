‘Evil’ drug addict who battered toddler Lola James to death is jailed for life

A drug addict has been branded evil after being jailed for life for the brutal murder of his defenceless, two-year-old stepdaughter. Kyle Bevan, 31, sentenced to life for the death of Lola James. Mr Bevan inflicted “catastrophic” brain injuries on Lola James in the early hours of July 17 2020. She died in hospital four days later. Her mother Sinead James was also sentenced for allowing her child's death.