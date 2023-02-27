Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big at the SAG awards

Video Team

Everything Everywhere All At Once swept away the competition at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, collecting almost every top accolade of the night. The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for their individual performances, as well as the award for best cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

Latest News