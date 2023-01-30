Eva Green arrives in court for legal action against White Lantern Films
Eva Green arrives at the Rolls Building in London, for her High Court legal action over payment for a shuttered film project. The actress is suing production company White Lantern Films over the shuttered British film project A Patriot. White Lantern Films is defending the case and bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the film’s production.
Eva Green arrives in court for legal action against White Lantern Films
