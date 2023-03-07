Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

Tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 live shows in Liverpool are set to go on sale at midday on Tuesday. The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13. Tickets for nine different live shows, which are being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine, will go on sale at 12pm. Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website, where they will be able to purchase tickets for between £30 and £380.