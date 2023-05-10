Eurovision acts rehearse ahead of second semi-final show

Eurovision acts rehearse ahead of second semi-final show

The UK’s Mae Muller and Tvorchi from Ukraine offered a sneak peek at their Eurovision Song Contest performances during rehearsals. Friends, family and media sat in on the run-throughs, conducted behind closed doors, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Wednesday. Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were on hand to oversee proceedings as a number of acts took to the stage.

