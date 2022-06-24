European Union formally makes Ukraine a candidate for EU

The European Union’s executive arm has recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a first step on what is expected to be a long road for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission delivered its proposal to award Ukraine candidate status after a fast-tracked analysis of answers to a questionnaire. The EU also granted candidate status to Moldova, which borders Ukraine. Georgia was also formally designated as having a European perspective – a step below candidate status.

