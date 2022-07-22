EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

Sunday World Video Team

European Commission spokespeople Eric Mamer and Arianna Podesta speak after the European Union launched fresh legal action against the UK for failing to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

