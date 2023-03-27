Erin McGregor updates on post-surgery breast implants removal

Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life

Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life

Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend

Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend

WWE wrestling star Becky Lynch discusses her nickname The Man with Tommy Tiernan

WWE wrestling star Becky Lynch discusses her nickname The Man with Tommy Tiernan

Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band

Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band

Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland have what it takes to beat Spain

Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland have what it takes to beat Spain

Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland have what it takes to beat Spain

Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland have what it takes to beat Spain

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for legal case against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for legal case against Daily Mail publisher

Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal England debut’ as he makes Brentford history

Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal England debut’ as he makes Brentford history

Dubliner accused of targeting brother of Gerry Hutch admits murder attempt on another man

Guilty plea | Dubliner accused of targeting brother of Gerry Hutch admits murder attempt on another man

‘Evil’ Stephen Peter Scott who murdered pregnant girlfriend back in court on gun charge

weapons charge | ‘Evil’ Stephen Peter Scott who murdered pregnant girlfriend back in court on gun charge

Claire Byrne teases Late Late Show future after failing to rule herself out of running

Byrne ultimatum | Claire Byrne teases Late Late Show future after failing to rule herself out of running

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life

Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life

Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend

Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for legal case against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for legal case against Daily Mail publisher

Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal England debut’ as he makes Brentford history

Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal England debut’ as he makes Brentford history

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices