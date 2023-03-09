Erik ten Hag sticking with Bruno Fernandes as captain despite Anfield debacle

Erik ten Hag threw his support behind the under-fire Bruno Fernandes and confirmed the playmaker will continue to captain Manchester United in the wake of the Liverpool debacle. Sunday saw the Old Trafford giants suffer the joint heaviest competitive defeat in the club’s history, just a week after they celebrated winning their first silverware in six years. The 7-0 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool will live long in the memory and the second-half capitulation raised questions about the mentality of the group more than the team’s quality. Fernandes, who captained the side in the absence of Harry Maguire, has come in for particular criticism, with former skipper Roy Keane saying his body language was a “disgrace”. Gary Neville offered a similarly scathing criticism of the Portuguese, saying it “wasn’t a captain’s performance by a Manchester United player” – the kind of stinging assessment that led Ten Hag to stand up for the 28-year-old.