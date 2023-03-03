Erik ten Hag ready for 'next step' with Man Utd by beating top four rival Liverpool at Anfield
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side are relishing the chance to take on arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, as he looks to end an unwanted record of failing to beat any of their top four-rivals away from home.
