Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Man Utd alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Sunday World Video Team

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo and determined to restore Manchester United to glory – success the Glazer family have told the new manager they want and expect. The nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have featured more downs than ups at Old Trafford, where the Dutchman has become the sixth manager to take the hotseat since the Scot retired as champion. United have not launched a sustained Premier League title bid since then and former Ajax boss Ten Hag is relishing the challenge of getting the 20-time champions fighting for major honours again.

