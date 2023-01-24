Erik ten Hag determined to end Manchester United’s trophy drought

Erik ten Hag pledged to do everything in his power to help Manchester United end their worst trophy drought in 40 years ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash at Nottingham Forest. The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with silverware but have not added to their cabinet since beating Ajax to lift the Europa League title aloft in Stockholm in 2017. United have reached the semi-final stage of various competitions on six occasions since then, going onto lose in the 2018 FA Cup final and 2021 Europa League showpiece.