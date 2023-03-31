Erik ten Hag confident Marcus Rashford will be fit to take on Newcastle

Video Team

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident Marcus Rashford will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle after pulling out of the England squad through injury. The 25-year-old forward is in the form of his life, having scored 19 goals in 25 club appearances since his impressive World Cup showing in Qatar.

