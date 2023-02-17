Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd's lack of clinical edge after draw with Barcelona
Video Team
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised his side's lack of a clinical touch following a draw with Barcelona. Marcus Rashford lit up the Nou Camp as Manchester United and Barcelona played out a rip-roaring 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off clash.
