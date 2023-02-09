Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds
Video Team
Erik ten Hag is expecting even better from Jadon Sancho after the forward’s first goal since September helped Manchester United recover from 2-0 down to draw with Leeds at Old Trafford. Leeds scored early in either half, first through Wilfried Gnonto just 55 seconds in, then Raphael Varane’s own goal three minutes into the second period of the Premier League clash. But after Ten Hag sent on Sancho and Facundo Pellistri just before the hour to change the shape of his attack, it brought instant dividends.
Popular Videos
HEALY HAPPY | Una Healy posts footage of stunning Costa Rica getaway
Taoiseach urges TD not to play into far right's argument
Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form
Spanish police storm house of gangsters accused of attempted murder of three Irish men
‘Mindless’ vandalism of 5,000-year-old Hill of Tara monument condemned
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
blazed bright | Brendan Behan at 100: House painter, IRA prisoner, hell-raiser, literary genius
Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000
Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds
'kindred spirits' | Waterford man’s daughter (4) who survived cancer battle is star at US State of the Union Address
latest | ‘Chief suspect’ in murder of Kerry granny Miriam Burns (75) released without charge
double trouble | Texas woman facing husband murder charge was investigated after ex was killed
Kim's young wan | North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lining up schoolgirl daughter to be his successor
Welcome back | School serves up hero’s welcome as pupil Harry (6) returns following brave cancer battle
TRAGEDY | Man (62) who suffered serious burns in accident at Kerry plant dies in hospital
positive change | Reaction to fundraiser matching Enoch Burke fines for LGBTQ+ charities has been ‘incredible’
More Videos
Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form
It’s my right to come home - British Jihadi prisoner in Syria
Spanish police storm house of gangsters accused of attempted murder of three Irish men
Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime
Father of obese teenager found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence
Laura Whitmore’s TikTok and Instagram posts for alcohol brand banned
'misconduct' | Two PSNI officers go on trial accused of dumping drugs seized in an arrest
LATEST | Jason Corbett murder: Moving Molly and Tom Martens retrial unnecessary, prosecutors argue
Dopey pants | Thug who threatened Sunday World readers is jailed for having knife and dope in underpants
'unusual case' | Iraqi sisters who made false statements to get €10k in Direct Provision payments avoid jail
disqualified | Uninsured drivers must face consequences, says judge as he jails Dublin dad-of-two
Fatal shooting | Gardaí renew appeal for information on 11th anniversary of cold case murder
comeback kid | Erik ten Hag’s big prediction for Jadon Sancho after Old Trafford goal
‘dirty money’ | Real IRA man Nathan Kinsella up on money-laundering charges after €1m Blackrock house move
Life of Brian | Brian Dowling admits ‘dad guilt is real’ as he heads on holidays without baby girl
Exposed | Bank fraudster who fleeced his customers out of £355k to feed gambling addiction
Kell-bent | Ryan Tubridy coached by ‘amazing’ Kellie Harrington ahead of 5k run
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed