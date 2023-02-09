Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds

Erik ten Hag is expecting even better from Jadon Sancho after the forward’s first goal since September helped Manchester United recover from 2-0 down to draw with Leeds at Old Trafford. Leeds scored early in either half, first through Wilfried Gnonto just 55 seconds in, then Raphael Varane’s own goal three minutes into the second period of the Premier League clash. But after Ten Hag sent on Sancho and Facundo Pellistri just before the hour to change the shape of his attack, it brought instant dividends.