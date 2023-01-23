Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed’ at Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal

Manchester United now sit 11 points behind Arsenal having played a game more

Erik ten Hag’s full post-match press conference after Manchester United were beaten 3-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester United now sit 11 points behind Arsenal having played a game more and manager Erik ten Hag admits he is not ready to start looking at any positives from Sunday’s performance.

“Maybe that will come in the next couple of hours, that we will realise we are in a good position, realise we are in a good development and a good process,” he said.