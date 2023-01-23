Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed’ at Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal

Manchester United now sit 11 points behind Arsenal having played a game more

Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed’ at loss to Arsenal

Video Team

Erik ten Hag’s full post-match press conference after Manchester United were beaten 3-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester United now sit 11 points behind Arsenal having played a game more and manager Erik ten Hag admits he is not ready to start looking at any positives from Sunday’s performance.

“Maybe that will come in the next couple of hours, that we will realise we are in a good position, realise we are in a good development and a good process,” he said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News