Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon is led away by gardaí after chaotic court scenes

Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon is led away by gardaí after chaotic scenes at Court of Appeal

A younger brother of Enoch Burke has been charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour following chaotic scenes at a Court of Appeal hearing on Tuesday.

Simeon Burke (24) was arrested and brought before Dublin District Court accused of causing a breach of the peace at the Four Courts earlier.

The disturbance is alleged to have happened as appeal judges rejected Enoch Burke’s appeal against High Court injunctions directing him not to trespass at a Co Westmeath school.

Judge Paula Murphy granted Simeon Burke bail. However, Mr Burke said he would not sign the bail bond and he was remanded in custody with consent to bail.