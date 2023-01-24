Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Inquest starts into the deaths of Kevin McKearney, John McKearney, Charles Fox and Teresa Fox

Inquest starts into the deaths of Kevin McKearney, John McKearney, Charles Fox and Teresa Fox

Crime World: The dramatic capture of mafia 'boss of bosses' Matteo Messina Denaro with Dr Anna Sergi

Crime World: The dramatic capture of mafia 'boss of bosses' Matteo Messina Denaro with Dr Anna Sergi

Shocking footage shows brawl breaking out at refugee centre in Dublin

Watch | Shocking footage shows brawl breaking out at refugee centre in Dublin

Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours

Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Tipperary family jailed for ‘one of the worst’ cases of animal cruelty ever seen

'brink of death' | Tipperary family jailed for ‘one of the worst’ cases of animal cruelty ever seen

FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

Mary Lou McDonald slams Donohoe’s 'cock and bull story' as Varadkar makes 'your friend' Dowdall jibe

'Farcical' | Mary Lou McDonald slams Donohoe’s 'cock and bull story' as Varadkar makes 'your friend' Dowdall jibe

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Principal tells Enoch Burke to ‘get off the property’ after he returns following arrest

ENOCH IS ENOUGH | Principal tells Enoch Burke to ‘get off the property’ after he returns following arrest

'Skint Harry' jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

dope | 'Skint Harry' jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Coaches and captain gather for Six Nations launch

Coaches and captain gather for Six Nations launch

Crime World: The dramatic capture of mafia 'boss of bosses' Matteo Messina Denaro with Dr Anna Sergi

Crime World: The dramatic capture of mafia 'boss of bosses' Matteo Messina Denaro with Dr Anna Sergi

A suspect is arrested by law enforcement personnel after a mass shooting

A suspect is arrested by law enforcement personnel after a mass shooting

'Finding your voice this week is definitely important' Leinster's Brian Deeny previews Cardiff clash and the opportunities of the international window

'Finding your voice this week is definitely important' Leinster's Brian Deeny previews Cardiff clash and the opportunities of the international window

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices