Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Owen BreslinVideo Team

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News