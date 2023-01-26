Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School

The High Court has ruled that Enoch Burke is to be fined €700 for each day he continues to defy a court order restraining him from attending at Wilson’s Hospital School. Mr Burke again turned up at the Co Westmeath School today, the third time he has done so since his dismissal last Friday. Earlier this month the school applied for either the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets or the issuing of a fine for his ongoing contempt. In a ruling today, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said the appropriate measure to deal with Mr Burke’s contempt of court was to impose a daily fine. The €700-a-day fine will kick in from tomorrow unless Mr Burke agrees to purge his contempt. The judge said the fine amounted to “just shy” of €5,000-a-week. “This figure should persuade Mr Burke to end his utterly pointless attendance at a school which does not want him on its property,” said Mr Justice O’Moore. “If the daily fine that is now being imposed on Mr Burke does not have the desired effect, it can always be increased.”