Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School
The High Court has ruled that Enoch Burke is to be fined €700 for each day he continues to defy a court order restraining him from attending at Wilson’s Hospital School. Mr Burke again turned up at the Co Westmeath School today, the third time he has done so since his dismissal last Friday. Earlier this month the school applied for either the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets or the issuing of a fine for his ongoing contempt. In a ruling today, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said the appropriate measure to deal with Mr Burke’s contempt of court was to impose a daily fine. The €700-a-day fine will kick in from tomorrow unless Mr Burke agrees to purge his contempt. The judge said the fine amounted to “just shy” of €5,000-a-week. “This figure should persuade Mr Burke to end his utterly pointless attendance at a school which does not want him on its property,” said Mr Justice O’Moore. “If the daily fine that is now being imposed on Mr Burke does not have the desired effect, it can always be increased.”
Popular Videos
baby-faced | ‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child
The case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch as the prosecution rests
Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter
Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning
Watch MoreMore Videos
Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School
Pep Guardiola unsurprised with Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
'So in that moment I said: That guy, that guy likes Arsenal' - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on coaching alongside Mikel Arteta
Headlines
Collin’ in love | Ronan Collins’ daughter Jessica says ‘yes’ to partner after finding love on First Dates
Knock 'Noch | Enoch Burke becomes target of viral memes as he stands outside school that fired him
drugs mule | Beautician who swallowed almost 1kg of cocaine and smuggled it into Ireland is jailed
Code of silence | How a Sicilian Mafia Don used his reputation for violence to evade justice for 30 years
court hearing | Pictured: recycling boss accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters
'frightening' | Man (34) who randomly punched three people in the face in Dublin is jailed
moving john | 2 Johnnies star met his influencer girlfriend online after catfish ordeal
mad yokes | Brother and sister who threw 32 eggs at their aunt are fined for assault
Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School
Pep Guardiola unsurprised with Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal
More Videos
baby-faced | ‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child
Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after two-year ban
Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’
Rare tree kangaroo is born at Chester Zoo for the first time
Man City v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta press conference
Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
latest | Gardaí probe if victim of alleged sex attack was targeted by people she knew after dispute
Piers-ing Words | Piers Morgan says he refuses to ‘play the victim’ after losing Irish dad as a child
in court | Retail crime crack down in North Dublin leads to arrests of eight women and 13 men
waiting game | Gerry Hutch will learn his fate in April as Regency murder trial ends after 13 weeks
'So in that moment I said: That guy, that guy likes Arsenal' - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on coaching alongside Mikel Arteta
pressure cooker | Chef Dylan McGrath does not believe ‘shouting at people’ is necessary in a modern kitchen
'Devastating' | Gardaí warn of blackmail scammers who threaten to send nude photos to friends and family
Loving life | Muireann O’Connell opens up about getting married, turning 40 and the ‘baby issue’
'breach of trust' | Face of Irish dancing teacher jailed for sex attacks on teen over five years
HEARTBREAKING | Toddler dies in tragic accident in West Cork home
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed