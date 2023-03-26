England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine
Video Team
Gareth Southgate expressed England’s “huge sympathy” with the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s “crucial” European Championship qualifier between the two sides at Wembley. Three days after kicking off Group C with an impressive 2-1 victory at reigning champions Italy, England step out in front of a sell-out crowd under the arch looking to take a major step towards the finals.
Popular Videos
Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band
WWE wrestling star Becky Lynch discusses her nickname The Man with Tommy Tiernan
Fire breaks out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
Video shows clamp being removed forcibly from car in Dublin City Centre
England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life
WHAT THE BECK | RTÉ viewers furious after Tommy Tiernan’s ‘harsh’ interview with WWE champ Becky Lynch
Hand of Friendship | Charlie Bird asks followers to honour ‘remarkable’ Vicky Phelan in sweet tribute
DANNY JOY | Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with long-term partner Erin Darke
Mississippi tornadoes kill 25 and injure dozens overnight
Garda Appeal | Teenager Jim Bob McDonagh (17) missing from Wexford
Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band
WWE wrestling star Becky Lynch discusses her nickname The Man with Tommy Tiernan
C'EST LA VIE | Protests in France made King Charles’ state visit ‘impossible’ as hundreds arrested
CHILLY SPELL | Frost and ice to return as temperatures will fall to -2C tonight
More Videos
Fire breaks out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
Irish musicians perform song to highlight A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick
Rob Page suggests Brennan Johnson not given enough help to be fit for Wales duty
Gwyneth Paltrow says she feels ‘very sorry’ for man injured in ski crash
Anya Taylor-Joy inspired by Princess Peach in new Super Mario film
World Athletics bans transgender athletes from competing in female events
England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine
MURDER PROBE | Kerry Babies: Baby John ‘probable mum’ is late garda’s daughter
CONVICTED | Irish rugby coach guilty of sexually abusing girl (12) in Mallorca
CRIME WORLD | Episode 261: Could killer Patrick Quirke face re-trial for the murder of Mr Moonlight Bobby Ryan?
MASS EXODUS | Over 41pc of mass goers fail to return to church after Covid, survey shows
Pat's all | Pat Spillane predicts the winners and losers from Sunday’s final Allianz League games
gaa crisis | Pat Spillane: Gaelic football needs a hero like Andy Farrell to save it
WALKS FREE | Banker who gambled away €341k he swindled from clients avoids jail
BABY JOHN PROBE | Kerry Babies: Solicitor of arrested couple says they are ‘totally innocent’
BELOVED DAD | Sligo man shot dead in Australia had a big heart for everybody, funeral mass hears
kane clone | John Aldridge compares Evan Ferguson to international great Harry Kane
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed