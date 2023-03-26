England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine

England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine

Video Team

Gareth Southgate expressed England’s “huge sympathy” with the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s “crucial” European Championship qualifier between the two sides at Wembley. Three days after kicking off Group C with an impressive 2-1 victory at reigning champions Italy, England step out in front of a sell-out crowd under the arch looking to take a major step towards the finals.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News