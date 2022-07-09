'End of Quote - Repeat the Line' – Joe Biden criticised after teleprompter gaffe
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
US President Joe Biden was criticised after appearing to mistakenly read out autocue instructions as if they were parts of his speech.
Popular Videos
mob rule | Shocking video shows man being beaten and stabbed with pitchforks in Co Offaly
'End of Quote - Repeat the Line' – Joe Biden criticised after teleprompter gaffe
Muireann O’Connell hits back at ‘sexually provocative’ Liveline comments with hilarious video
Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in
Tik-dock | Watch: Irish TikToker asks prisoners in van, 'how much will you give us to let you out'
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Biggest fan | Nathan Carter reveals how legendary Bill Murray was ‘rocking out’ at his Adare Manor gig
glory boys | Galway end a 21 year wait to reach an All-Ireland final as Damien Comer is the hero
monstrous act | Nine women spiked with drug at invite-only German political party gathering
'neck bruise' | Gran of infant who was assaulted by ‘coward’ father ‘appalled’ at four-month sentence
Not here now | Liam Gallagher apologises to fans for cutting set short and cancels upcoming show
Fighting talk | Jake Paul says it would be ‘funny’ to knock Tommy Fury out ‘in front of his family’
'turned backs' | Thousands take to the streets of Navan for protest against closing A&E
'heartbroken' | ‘Strong and kind’ Cian McHale remembered by brother after drowning
controversy | Russian-born Wimbledon winner is crowned after huge fines handed out for controversial ban
Brawl buddies | MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh pays emotional tribute to ‘pure-hearted’ Conor McGregor
More Videos
mob rule | Shocking video shows man being beaten and stabbed with pitchforks in Co Offaly
Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in
Muireann O’Connell hits back at ‘sexually provocative’ Liveline comments with hilarious video
Boris Johnson's funniest moments
Potential candidates for new prime minister as Johnson resigns
Boris Johnson's leadership: A timeline
Exclusive | Three clubs chasing Troy Parrott as Antonio Conte ponders his future
out on bail | Man (25) arrested after guns, drugs and explosives seized during house search in Larne
'be kind' | Family of Love Island star Jacques O’Neill share his ADHD diagnosis
'End of Quote - Repeat the Line' – Joe Biden criticised after teleprompter gaffe
Sri Lankan PM agrees to resign as protesters storm residence of president
Casa Curse | Dami and Indiyah finally address their relationship following explosive Love Island recoupling
gentleman | Kerry legend Pat Spillane quits his role on RTE’s ‘The Sunday Game’
New Zealand 12-23 Ireland: Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton press conference
'batch-test' | Hundreds of thousands of mice killed in botox experiments in Ireland claims campaign group
hearing | Irish banker pleads guilty to fraud charges amounting to almost €1m
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed