Emotional Ke Huy Quan hails Oscar win as ‘the American dream’

An emotional Ke Huy Quan heralded his Oscar win as “the American dream” as he spoke about starting his refugee journey on a boat while picking up the award for best actor in a supporting role. The Vietnamese-American actor, 51, gave a shoutout to his 84-year-old mother watching at home while accepting the Academy Award for his performance in sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once.

