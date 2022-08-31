Emma Raducanu ‘really sad’ to leave US Open after first-round loss

Emma Raducanu was “really sad” to see her US Open title defence end at the first hurdle but feels she now has a clean slate to move forward in her career. It was a far cry from the events of 12 months ago as the 19-year-old produced an error-strewn display on a windy night in New York and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat against veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.