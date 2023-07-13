Emily Blunt says the entire crew of Oppenheimer read American Prometheus before beginning filming

Emily Blunt says the entire crew of Oppenheimer, including the scientific advisors, read American Prometheus before beginning filming. The British actress said the 2005 biography of the US theoretical physicist had been “super helpful” and contained “endless nuggets” to help with character development. Blunt stars alongside Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh in the film, directed by Christopher Nolan, which tells the story of the “father of the atomic bomb”.

