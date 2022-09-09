Elton John pays further tribute to Queen onstage in Toronto

Sir Elton John has continued his tributes to the Queen at his concert in Toronto on Thursday night, during which he praised the monarch and her “inspiring presence”. The singer-songwriter told his audience the Queen had led Britain through “some of our greatest and darkest moments” saying she “deserved” her final rest. Reflecting on the 96-year-old’s death on Thursday in Scotland, Sir Elton then gave a rendition of his 1974 track Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while images of the smiling monarch, wearing a bright purple coat and hat, were displayed on the screens.