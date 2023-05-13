Elon Musk confirms former NBCUniversal executive as new Twitter boss
Twitter owner Elon Musk has selected advertising executive Linda Yaccarino to lead the social media platform as its new chief executive, he confirmed on Friday. Ms Yaccarino, who left NBCUniversal earlier in the day with immediate effect, will focus on the operations of the business, Mr Musk said, while he will stay in charge of product designs and new technology.
