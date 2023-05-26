Eleven arrested in probe into attempted murder of senior police detective in Northern Ireland
Eleven people have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland
Popular Videos
37 arrested as violent Balkan criminal cell is taken down
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
Detective who survived murder attempt attends garden party with King and Queen
Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
Brighton head coach De Zerbi says Brighton deserved Europa League qualification
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'so sorry' | Celine Dion apologies to fans as she cancels both sold-out Dublin concerts
nifty at fifty | Brothel busts, drug buys, red carpets, celebrity chats and one memorable headlock
special day | Leinster rugby star Dave Kearney marries ‘best friend’ Rebecca Mehigan
latest | Victim of fatal attack in Wexford stabbed at least four times in ‘personal dispute’
WALKS FREE | Ex-principal who stole €93k from Limerick school given fully suspended sentence
barking mad | Puppy farmer rants in court after conviction for running unlicensed facility upheld
confession | Pervert horse breeder who ‘used and abused’ teenage girl (15) given four-year sentence
'scary' | Leaked footage from Chinese classroom shows kids being monitored by AI
shocking scenes | Shot fired as masked men attack a house in Galway after gang feud spills onto street
NO GLOVE LOST | Katie Taylor rematch ‘dead in the water’ admits Amanda Serrano
More Videos
Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
Republican Ron DeSantis's presidential launch on Twitter hit by glitches
Lampard downtrodden after Chelsea's eighth loss in 10 matches with him in charge
Harry Kane receives the Freedom of the City of London award at a ceremony in London
Police flatten area of woodland and dig a number of holes in Madeleine McCann searches
Animal Rising activists 'take lambs from King's Sandringham Estate'
KLOPP'S FLOPS | Liverpool boss admits Reds ‘didn’t deliver’ as Mo Salah gives no excuses for missing top four
UPDATE | Search of remote Algarve reservoir for missing Maddie McCann finds ‘relevant clue’
Eleven arrested in probe into attempted murder of senior police detective in Northern Ireland
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no issue with Salah venting spleen over Champions League miss
Newcastle match won't be a goodbye - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
refused bail | Man appears in court after 11-year-old told police he was trying to sell her for sex
NO PLEA | Man charged with flying drone at Dublin Airport seeks advice on ‘exclusionary zones’
gone in 90 seconds | Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: Remembering the night in 2014 when ‘Mystic Mac’ was born
The Script - Mark Sheehan Tribute
'keep going' | The Script to continue making music after death of guitarist Mark Sheehan
King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed