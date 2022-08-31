Electric Picnic festival prepares for return to Stradbally
Sunday World Video Team
Clips of preparations for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally. Clips with Professor Luke O'Neill at the bar, Danny O'Reilly, lead singer of The Coronas and Melvin Benn, Electric Picnic director.
